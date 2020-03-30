R. Kelly asks judge to let him live in apartment with girlfriend

Even though the judge keeps shutting him down, R. Kelly continues to request his release from jail.

In documents obtained by The Blast, R. Kelly’s attorneys point out that the coronavirus makes his stay at the Cook County jail in Chicago dangerous for him. Therefore, he is requesting that he be allowed to live under house arrest at an apartment in the middle of an outdoor mall.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 52, also points out that precautions taken because of COVID-19 have greatly limited his interactions with his attorneys, which inhibits his ability to mount his defense against several state and federal charges.

Moreover, Kelly is asking the judge to allow him to move in with his lone girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage. As you recall, Azriel Clary has renounced her relationship with Kelly after living with him and supporting him for years. Clary is now living with her parents and is providing testimony for prosecutors.

As rolling out previously reported, Savage has moved out of Kelly’s luxury Trump Tower Chicago condo with its myriad amenities. The Blast reports that Savage is now living in a much more “modest” apartment about 10 minutes from downtown Chicago.

The problem with R. Kelly’s proposal is that the apartment is in proximity to a collection of stores where young girls frequent and a movie theater.

Prosecutors have vehemently opposed R. Kelly’s previous attempts to be let out of jail under any circumstances. The judge has yet to render a ruling on Kelly’s latest request.