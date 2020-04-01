Former engineer Stephanie Humphrey helps people understand technology

Stephanie Humphrey is a former engineer turned, tech enthusiast, public speaker, and news correspondent.

She is an expert tech contributor for ABC News’ nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Strahan, Sara & Keke.”

Humphrey uses social media to help people understand tech basics with her “60-Second Tech Break.” As a public speaker, she uses her signature seminar “Til Death Do You Tweet” to help students, parents, or professionals become better digital citizens through responsible social media use.

Humphrey can also be heard on a monthly tech segment aired on Sirius XM’s “The Karen Hunter Show.”

Rolling out is committed to bringing awareness to successful women leaders in our community. We spoke with Humphrey as a part of our Women’s History Month recognition.

Briefly describe your daily responsibilities.

Every day, I get to come up with cool ways to show people how technology makes their lives easier. Whether I’m working on a segment for a national daytime talk show or creating content for my platforms, I get to help educate the public about technology and social media. I am truly living my dream and I’m so grateful for it.

How would you describe your brand in three words?

I’d use these three words to describe my brand: servant — because I strive to always be a blessing to others; technology — because that’s my area of expertise; and educate — because that’s what I hope to do through my content.

