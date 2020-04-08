Tracy Morgan tells Hoda Kotb about his strange sex life in quarantine

Tracy Morgan claimed he plans to get his pet sharks and eel tested for coronavirus.

The “Last O.G.” star — who owns a 20,000-gallon fish tank — is worried about the health of his exotic animals after learning a Bronx Zoo tiger had tested positive for the respiratory condition a few days ago.

Speaking on “Today,” he said: “I’m getting my sharks tested, I’m getting my moray eel tested, I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla and I’m going to take him down to New York-Presbyterian and get him tested.”

Host Hoda Kotb asked Morgan if he was “for real or just pretending,” prompting him to insist: “No, I’m for real man, this is real stuff!”

And the presenter was left flustered when the 51-year-old comic claimed he and wife Megan Wollover have been using their time in quarantine at home to indulge in some topical role-play.

He said: “Me and my wife been quarantining it for like three weeks, so she’s pregnant three times. Every week she got pregnant.

“We’re role-playing. She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life — and I mean anything.”

Hoda replied: “OK, well, you are a creative one.”

The former “30 Rock” star – who also has three adult children from previous relationships — insisted he isn’t worried about coronavirus because of his previous brush with death when a minivan he was traveling in collided with a Walmart truck in 2014, leaving him with serious injuries.

