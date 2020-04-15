How to track your stimulus check

Millions of anxious and unemployed citizens are eagerly waiting for stimulus checks from the federal government to show up in their bank accounts or mailboxes.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has created a mechanism to track the checks’ progress from where they are printed in the nation’s capital to your front door.

Officials at the Internal Revenue Service told the finance publication CNET.com they have an online tracker that enables folks to keep tabs on the prospective arrival of up to $1,200 per person as stated by the White House.

Check the status of your stimulus check here: www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

Steve Mnuchin, the treasury secretary, told reporters during a press conference that more than 80 million Americans should receive their checks, either electronically or manually, on April 15. This is the normal deadline day to file and mail off your annual taxes, but it has been postponed due to social distancing mandates.

The $1,200 checks are part of the White House’s $2 trillion stimulus package to partially offset the ravages to the American economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the IRS website, citizens will see that the application will give you information about their payment status, payment type and whether more information is needed.

Mnuchin said just because you are scheduled to receive a check today does not guarantee that it will happen right away. Those who set up direct deposit should expect to receive their checks sooner than mail recipients.

For those who have yet to file their 2020 tax returns, the aforementioned IRS link will explain why it is advisable to do so on April 15, even though there is an automatic extension during this self-quarantine period.