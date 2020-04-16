Charlamagne goes off on YBN Almighty Jay for not practice social distancing

While some celebrities have promoted the importance of social distancing, others have failed to implement the practice in their social lives.

During an interview with “TMZ Live,” YBN Almighty Jay revealed that he has not practiced social distancing as the global pandemic continues to spread.

“I ain’t been really taking it serious,” Jay said. “I just wish I could go somewhere, but I still been having girls and stuff, like, pull up to the spot.”

Jay’s “TMZ Live” interview was discussed on “The Breakfast Club” as Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy told their listeners that Jay’s failure to practice social distancing was not safe.

Jay responded on Instagram by blasting “The Breakfast Club.”

“Some things in this world I would never understand,” Jay wrote. “I get judged so much by lame a– [expletive] that don’t know me in real life and [expletive] that just dry hate on young n—-s. F— @breakfastclubam old miserable b—–s.”

Charlamagne Tha God responded by going off on Jay and others who have failed to practice social distancing.

“Now, YBN Almighty Jay is an anti-social distancer, and you know what I say about anti-social distancers — they are the same type of folks who wouldn’t have gotten on the ark when Noah told him it was about to rain,” he said. “We’ve seen so many stories of anti-social distancers getting sick, and in some cases, like Bishop Gerald Glenn, who say, ‘God is larger than corona!’ Well, he died.”

“It’s not just for your own good but for the good of others ’cause we all got things to do,” Charlamagne added. “We all need to get back outside, so we can get back to the real hustle of life. And we can’t do that unless we social distance and flatten this curve.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for citizens to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the global pandemic so that fewer people become infected with COVID-19 and need to seek treatment.