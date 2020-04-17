R. Kelly renews pleas to judge for his release

R. Kelly has requested to be released from jail again.

The “Ignition” hitmaker was recently denied bail when he asked to be released from Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center — where he is being held on charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering, and child pornography — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the initial decision hasn’t stopped him from filing a renewed emergency motion to be released, as TMZ reports Kelly is now claiming the threat of the virus – also known as COVID-19 – is bigger now than it was when he first filed earlier this month.

Kelly and his legal team say that when he first asked to be let out, the court noted there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC, but according to their motion, that has now changed.

The disgraced singer claims there are now at least six confirmed cases among inmates, as well as a further seven members of staff.

Kelly argues that if he doesn’t get released, it’s an “absolute probability” he “will be infected with this deadly disease.”

