Birdman to pay rent for entire New Orleans neighborhood

Hip hop mogul Birdman, the man who started a musical dynasty in New Orleans through Cash Money Records, wants to pay the rent for his entire childhood neighborhood in the Crescent City.

Bryan “Birdman” Williams, 51, founded the iconic hitmaking label in 1992 with his older brother, Ronald “Slim” Williams, which has churned out numerous classics and housed artists such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan, DJ Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and many others.

The “Stuntin Like My Daddy” label boss took to Instagram to articulate his intentions of working with the city power structure to alleviate the rent for a large swath of the city’s impoverished neighborhoods.

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward,” Birdman began on IG for his 4 million followers.

“I would like HANO to support us on accomplishing this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this together I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause.”

Birdman, aka “Baby,” has also generated headlines recently due to his upcoming wedding to sultry songstress Toni Braxton. No date has been set as of press time.

Read the entire message in full below: