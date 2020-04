Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as President of the United States, Kelly Wade, in Freeform’s new series “Motherland: Fort Salem.” The acclaimed actress, well-known for her real-life role as a health advocate in our community, also dedicates her time to education. Rolling out spoke with Ralph about her on and off-screen roles and what we all need to do to protect ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeandra LeBeauf Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.