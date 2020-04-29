Actor Tobias Truvillion offers 5 tips to jump-start your immune system

Audiences have had numerous opportunities to fall in love with the handsome Tobias Truvillion from his work on television shows like “Empire,” “Sisters,” “Single Wives Club” to movies like Holiday Heist. As great as his onscreen performances have been, the actor’s most important role is his grassroots work with his community in Newark, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas.

The East Coast has been hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 virus, and many families are struggling not only with illness but also with not having money for food and essential household items. Truvillion has been delivering gift cards and food to the underserved on a regular basis.

Rolling out caught up with Truvillion while he was promoting the final episode of “Empire” and his new movie, Equal Standing, and asked for his words of advice to the Black community during this time.

How are the reactions from the people you’ve been serving in the community?

You can’t imagine the energy you get when people see you come out to where they are and offer help. We’re all in this together, and I’m just trying to do my part. People are really hurting from different circumstances due to this virus, and it’s up to those of us who can to help others.

You’ve been teaching people to adopt a healthier lifestyle for years. With health care professionals telling us to focus on strengthening our immune system, it seems like a healthy lifestyle is more important than ever. Do you feel like things have come full circle?

I’ve been plant-based two-and-a-half years, and on this journey, I have a better understanding of the foods and how we’ve been lied to as a community. … It started when I was on set with co-star Erica Ash —she is plant-based — and watching her and seeing how she processed the long hours and the demanding schedule that comes with shooting a television show. [That’s what] convinced me to try it.

Click continue for Truvillion’s five tips to boost your immune system.