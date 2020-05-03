YFN Lucci’s teeth get clowned after he removes his diamond grill (photo)

YFN Lucci (Image source: Instagram Live – @yfnlucci)

In the aftermath of his highly publicized breakup with reality star Reginae Carter earlier this year, rapper YFN Lucci decided to have his diamond grill removed.

Lucci, 29, got mad grief from fans for spending $120K on the installation of these diamond teeth coverings in February 2019 as a useless extravagance. And now he’s getting clowned even harder after he had them removed to reveal struggle teeth underneath.

Below, Lucci, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, undergoes what must have been a painful and tedious process of taking those diamonds out of his mouth one-by-one.

Lucci is about as famous for churning out hit songs like “Everyday We Lit” as for his romance with the much younger Carter, 20, the daughter of rap icon Lil Wayne and reality star and author Toya Johnson.

Now Lucci’s teeth are making him infamous.

Twitter had plenty of laughs at Lucci’s expense by posting hilarious memes about the Atlanta-born rapper’s teeth, with some likening them to “baby shark teeth.”

