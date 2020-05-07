Keep COVID-19 in check with these doctor-approved, immune system-boosting tips

Since mid-March 2020, rolling out has made a concerted effort to provide its readers with the most up-to-date methods for coping with the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. We have instituted weekly live chats where we discuss topical information in real-time with health professionals, scientists, poets, chefs, professional athletes, authors, political analysts and more.

What is and will remain true is our desire to edify and provide our audience with facts that will ease the stress of this “new normal” and simultaneously allow for personal growth.

Many of us have used shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders as an opportunity to improve our mental and physical health aptitude, which falls directly in line with our “Health IQ” online segments. What we’ve learned in a short amount of time is that what we deposit into our respective temples dictates our emotions, our energy and, most importantly, our ability to ward off the invisible enemy.

We caught up with two extremely knowledgeable doctors, both of whom shared how we should continue to protect ourselves by eating right and boosting our immune systems.

Nicolle Martin, M.D., aka Dr. Nicolle, is one of the country’s most sought-after health professionals. Based in Atlanta, the Chicago native, who specializes in family and preventive medicine, discusses actionable ideas with her patients, while sharing invaluable information based on integrative medicinal practices on her lively social media accounts.

Rani G. Whitfield, aka Tha Hip Hop Doc, resides in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, where the state ranked No. 1 for testing coronavirus patients in April. However, Louisiana also ranked No. 7 in COVID-19 cases at that time and showed disproportionate numbers for African Americans who had contracted the virus.

Both Martin and Whitfield provided some key immune system-boosting methods that are designed to give our bodies the fuel needed to survive and conquer the day.

There are so many different theories as to how this COVID-19 works and how you can overcome it without getting medical attention. Are there any home therapies that we should practice on a day-to-day basis that you would approve with regard to the virus?

Rani G. Whitfield: There’s some potential validity to hot liquids. You hear people talk about these hot liquids and drinking hot liquids. Many of the things they’re recommending can’t hurt you. That hold-your-breath-for-10-second test does not tell you that you don’t have COVID-19, but it might tell you that you don’t have anything impacting your lungs at that particular time. At the end of the day, all of us, especially those who don’t trust the health care system, have got to find somebody in that system that [we] trust.

