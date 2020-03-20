Dr. Nicolle Martin shares immune system-boosting tips to keep COVID-19 in check

Be it her impeccable bedside manner or the real-world strategies she uses to help patients take control of their health, Nicolle Martin, M.D., aka Dr. Nicolle, is one of the country’s most sought-after health professionals. Based in Atlanta, the Chicago native, who specializes in family and preventative medicine, discusses actionable ideas with her patients, while sharing invaluable information based on integrative medicinal practices on her lively social media accounts.

The founder and chief medical advisor of Dr.NicolleMD.com, she has an undergraduate degree from Spelman College and completed her residency at Morehouse School of Medicine. A nationally recognized author, speaker, consultant and media personality, Dr. Nicolle shared with rolling out some key immune system-boosting methods.

What kinds of foods and supplements can we consume to boost our immune systems?

Eat a whole-foods, plant-based diet, at least seven servings of fruits and vegetables each day. [Be sure to] include green, leafy vegetables into your diet [and] avoid processed food.

Take a zinc supplement every day. Zinc prevents the virus from binding your cells, and it also lessens the duration and severity of your viral illness.

Take vitamin C every day. The best form … is liposomal vitamin C. Liposomes deliver more vitamin C into your body’s circulation, compared to traditional supplements. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and is necessary for the growth and repair of all bodily tissues.

Take a B-complex vitamin each day. The B-vitamins are for stress, and they are the building blocks of a healthy body. They help with energy levels, brain function, and cell health.

Click continue for more ways to boost your immune system.