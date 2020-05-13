Malia Obama bullied for her head shape on ‘Becoming’ documentary

Social media can be a cruel, callous platform, where Twitter thugs and Instagram idiots can anonymously rip people apart with impunity and little concern for any reprisals. They have even taken shots at beloved former first daughter, Malia Obama.

It was astonishing, back in 2012, when Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle “Gabby” Douglas had more Twitter comments about her “nappy” and “unkempt hair,” than for her history-making gymnastic feats. But it no longer seems abnormal when folks like Malia Obama get mauled without much provocation.

The Obama daughters, both of whom are pursuing post-secondary education at prestigious universities, made rare public statements in the Becoming documentary.

Most were focused on listening to the daughters discuss their post-White House lives away from the unforgiving spotlight. But there were some who took swipes at Malia Obama that angered other users.

Man Malia Obama got a long ass head, she’s still beautiful tho lol — YSL Ken (@_YoungCR7) May 9, 2020

Malia Obama head do look like a house phone — J (@almightyogjoel) May 8, 2020

Malia’s head built like a tank https://t.co/FNuWaMiMxz — M.corleone (@suckyour_marj) May 11, 2020

Of course, many folks came to Malia Obama’s defense and lambasted her anonymous haters for posting such cruel, uncouth jokes about the former first daughter:

Y’all are dead wrong for talking about Malia’s head like that. I’m sure she’s a nice girl. https://t.co/8CvVLJAEso pic.twitter.com/zEpVcQpd4a — Sophie 🐘 (@LiveOuttLoud) May 12, 2020

I honestly don’t like how y’all are picking on Malia Obama like this. She’s beautiful — Ash (@brittnyashley) May 10, 2020

photos lie a lot I don't know if people realize that Malia Obama is super beautiful IRL (saw her in Cambridge, was sure she was an off-duty model before it clicked … and that is a thought you never have in Cambridge!) — Elisabeth Donnelly (@heydonnelly) May 11, 2020

Been seeing a lot of comments saying Malia is ugly. She’s beautiful just like Sasha is beautiful. I don’t understand why y’all gotta tear down women, especially black women. Find another hobby, this one is outdated. https://t.co/xz3YxccBrN — Shayla🦋💜 (@shaylaraechelle) May 9, 2020

I know people aren’t discussing Malia like that. As a fellow large headed woman, that just means we’re wise & you will lose to us in a head butting contest , so pic.twitter.com/RIcv5BEpnE — S. (@goldchampagne_) May 9, 2020

