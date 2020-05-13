 Skip to content

Malia Obama bullied for her head shape on ‘Becoming’ documentary

By Terry Shropshire | May 13, 2020 |

Malia and Sasha Obama (Image source: YouTube/Good Morning America)

Social media can be a cruel, callous platform, where Twitter thugs and Instagram idiots can anonymously rip people apart with impunity and little concern for any reprisals. They have even taken shots at beloved former first daughter, Malia Obama.

It was astonishing, back in 2012, when Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle “Gabby” Douglas had more Twitter comments about her “nappy” and “unkempt hair,” than for her history-making gymnastic feats. But it no longer seems abnormal when folks like Malia Obama get mauled without much provocation.

The Obama daughters, both of whom are pursuing post-secondary education at prestigious universities, made rare public statements in the Becoming documentary.

Most were focused on listening to the daughters discuss their post-White House lives away from the unforgiving spotlight. But there were some who took swipes at Malia Obama that angered other users.

 

Of course, many folks came to Malia Obama’s defense and lambasted her anonymous haters for posting such cruel, uncouth jokes about the former first daughter:

 

 

 

 

Check out a clip from the Becoming documentary below:

 


Posted in Beauty & Hair and tagged , , , ,