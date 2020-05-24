Khloe Kardashian startles fans with radically new face (photo)

Quarantine has left folks with a copious amount of time to take vacations in their own heads and to reinvent themselves. Maybe too much time for some folks’ taste.

The first family of reality TV is making headlines yet again, this time as Khloe Kardashian breaks out with a new look this weekend that caused some fans to react with shock and revulsion.

Khloe Kardashian has photoshopped herself into Denise Richards. pic.twitter.com/tjRkzJ0Uov — Tiger Tini (@chaiofthetiger8) May 23, 2020

Kardashian, 35, looks decisively thinner and her tresses are a coppery tone in her latest Instagram post. But it was how markedly different her face looks that captured all of the attention from her contemporaries and followers.

“Location: under b—-es skiiiinnnnn,” Kardashian wrote cryptically in the caption for her 111 million IG followers. When one fan queried her about the considerable change in her appearance, the tallest Kardashian responded by saying “a little switch-up is needed.”

Kardashian did receive some love from her celeb pals. Kimora Lee Simmons and La La Anthony responded with “😍😍😍.”

Her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, added: “Baddie❤️ P.S I’m all for the caption 💥 🔥💪🏾😤”

Tommie Lee penned “Say Dat😍.”