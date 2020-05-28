Alicia Keys and Keke Wyatt perform tributes to honor George Floyd’s life

As outrage heightens around the horrifying death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis on Monday, May 25, 2020, many people are trying to use art and creativity to shine a light on who Floyd was and celebrate his life.

Despite the fact that the Minneapolis police officers involved have been fired, many people are heartbroken and outraged by the video of Floyd’s last moments and the lack of concern for his life.

Beyoncé, LeBron James, Halle Berry, Diddy and many more celebrities used their platforms to honor Floyd’s life, sharing images of him, posting his name and speaking out about racism and injustice.

Alicia Keys and Keke Wyatt have now joined the ranks, lending their voices in song to share their condolences with Floyd’s family.

On Wednesday, May 27, 202o, Keys took to social media to perform a musical tribute of Stevie Wonder’s classic “Love’s In Need of Love Today.” As she played the piano, the Grammy award-winning artist sang, “Love’s in need of love today / Don’t delay / Send yours in right away / Hate’s goin’ ’round / Breaking many hearts / Stop it please / Before it’s gone too far.”

Listen to Keys’ emotional tribute below:

Meanwhile, Wyatt posted a video on Instagram singing a beautiful a cappella rendition of “He Touched Me” in honor of Floyd. The R&B singer captioned the video, “I want to dedicate this to the George Floyd family. Remember that GOD HAS YOUR BACKS. I’m sooooo sorry for your loss. #Hetouchedme God bless U!!! Sorry I sound bad. Trying not to cry… @georgefloyd_officialpage I can’t imagine this as a mommy!!! (sic)”

Click to listen to Wyatt’s emotional tribute below.

We hope that more celebrities will use their platforms to encourage our community to unify, support Floyd’s family and demand justice in this case.