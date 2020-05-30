CeeLo Green determined to achieve weighty goal during self-quarantine

CeeLo Green is determined to achieve a weighty goal during coronavirus lockdown.

The 44-year-old singer says he wants to shed “30 to 40 pounds” while in quarantine.

Green is currently staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and has said he wants to use his free time to watch what he eats and stick to an exercise regime, so he can come out of quarantine several pounds “lighter” than when lockdown began.

He said: “I definitely try to be mindful of what I eat, especially with the support of my fiancée, Shani. In a perfect world, when I come out of quarantine, I would like to come out 30 to 40 pounds lighter.”

The “Forget You” hitmaker is quarantining at his ranch in Georgia, and so he’s able to go for walks on his 10 acres of land without any risk of catching the coronavirus from strangers.

He added to Page Six: “Fortunately for us … we live on a [Georgia] ranch that is about 10 acres. So we can go out and walk a mile and still be in the confines of the house. The first thing I wanted to do when I got money was to get a ranch.”