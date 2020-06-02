Despite outrage, riots and looting, Kobe murals remain untouched on LA streets

The city of Los Angeles is mourning the death of George Floyd, as is every other major city in the US. The chaos has seen tempers flare in the most unimaginable ways with protesters and police officers seen in violent face-offs.

Despite all the chaos and those very intense moments, the murals that were erected to honor the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, have remained untouched and unscathed.

In fact, just miles away from Staple Center, the arena where Bryant played his entire 20 years in the NBA, looters and agitators smashed, burned and sprayed graffiti wherever and whenever they saw fit. However, each and every piece of art dedicated to Bryant’s memory remained intact.

According to TMZ, Vanessa Bryant was especially appreciative of the angry civilians during these life-changing moments and they are more than happy to oblige her with words of comfort, sorta. Social media users have warned that looters and all others should guard against tampering any Kobe art, from this day forward.

One Twitter user encapsulated the mood with this tweet: “tagging over a Kobe mural is asking to catch a 6pc w a side.”

they vandalized and looted, but kept Kobe’s mural clean pic.twitter.com/Ltv7XghuHz — Gareth Bhele (@BrainChuma) June 1, 2020

Your Tweet was quoted in an article by @TMZ https://t.co/mgVMjPhtds — Recite Social (@ReciteSocial) June 2, 2020