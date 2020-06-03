Why Lil Nas X says Blackout Tuesday was ‘worst idea ever’

Lil Nas X thinks Blackout Tuesday was the “worst idea ever.”

The 21-year-old rapper has hit out at the concept — which saw celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports stars show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by refusing to post on social media — and Lil Nas has instead insisted now is the time to speak out as loudly as possible about racial discrimination.

He wrote on Twitter: “i know y’all mean well but… bro saying stop posting for a day is the worst idea ever

“i just really think this is the time to push as hard as ever. i don’t think the movement has ever been this powerful. we don’t need to slow it down by posting nothing. we need to spread info and be as loud as ever. (sic)”

Blackout Tuesday, June 2, 2020, saw various music stars post black images on their social media channels.

But the rap star has proposed another way to make a stance.

He tweeted: “not tryna be announcing but what if we posted donation and petitions links on instagram all at the same time instead of pitch black images. (sic)”

By contrast, Rihanna recently pledged her support to the Blackout Tuesday movement.

The 32-year-old star took to her Instagram account to announce that her Fenty fashion and beauty brands wouldn’t be doing any business on Tuesday in response to George Floyd’s death last week.

Rihanna — who has more than 83 million followers on the photo-sharing platform — wrote: “we ain’t buying s—!!! and we ain’t selling s— neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @fenty @fentybeauty @savagexfenty (sic)”