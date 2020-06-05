Dwyane Wade says family ‘followed’ after Gabrielle Union’s racism claims

Dwyane Wade has claimed the home he shares with wife Gabrielle Union and their family was “being watched” after she accused “America’s Got Talent” bosses of racial discrimination.

The actress filed a complaint to the show’s producers after she previously claimed there was a “toxic” culture and racial bias and discrimination during her time on the show’s judging panel, and now her husband has spoken out in support of her, claiming they were followed after the allegations were made.

He fumed on Twitter: “Y’all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y’all of the issues in the workplace and also make sure other employees of color that comes after her won’t have the same experiences. Instead of looking thru the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the black and brown community, for women and for rape victims … So instead of making sure your work environment is a a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black women in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs … When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed. My daughter couldn’t even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y’all have the answers and y’all still don’t wanna listen to them.”

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Union filed a “harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaint.”

The actress lodged new papers with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing in Los Angeles, which read: “Telegdy contradicted his statements to the media and personally disregarded NBC’s ‘Principles of Business Conduct’ mandating confidentiality for workplace investigations by contacting Union’s agent and disclosing confidential information obtained during the ongoing investigation into Union’s concerns in an attempt to silence and intimidate Union from providing information to the investigator about her experiences. On or about February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through her agent and warned Union’s agent that Union had better cease from pursuing her claims of racism while filming AGT.”