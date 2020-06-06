Raging White cyclist who attacked teenage BLM protesters charged with assault

A White cyclist was arrested after video of him surfaced attacking a group of Black Lives Matter protesters along a popular bike trail in the nation’s capital, according to USA Today.

Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, was arrested by the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for his role in the incident which incited three counts of second-degree assault on his part.

“I am sick with remorse for the pain and fear I caused the victims on the trail, and online. I am cooperating fully with authorities. I am committed to making amends by addressing, through counseling, the underlying issues that led to my abhorrent behavior,” according to a statement Brennan issued through his lawyers, WTOP reported.

Brennan is seen in the clip which was recorded on Monday, June 1, approaching a group of young adults between the ages of 18-19 years old. Brennan grabs another female, who appears to be underage, by the wrist before ripping a poster from her hand. At that point, someone is heard yelling, “She has nothing, do not touch her sir!”

He then lifts his bicycle over his head and moves toward another victim who was recording the traumatic episode.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

Since being arrested and charged, Brennan has issued an apology through his lawyers that read in part:

“I am dedicated to working with the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office to provide peace to our community and justice to the victims in the video, as well as to all victims of racism and police brutality.”

Brennan has since been released after bonding out of jail on Saturday, June, 6.

It appears he has also been fired from his job at MadeToOrder, Inc., a branding company that helps create promotional products. Shortly after learning of the incident, the company issued a statement that offered it had fired an employee who “engaged in disturbing, wrongful, and completely unacceptable behavior directed towards peaceful demonstrators.”

View the video in its entirety after the jump.