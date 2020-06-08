5 free COVID-19 testing sites in metro Atlanta

As states continue to reopen, we cannot forget that COVID-19 is still impacting our communities. With the most recent death toll in the U.S. hitting 109,901, we pride ourselves on keeping our community informed. Accessibility to testing was a major problem in the early months of the pandemic, but now testing is readily available in many cities, like Atlanta, regardless of symptoms, risk factors or insurance. If you’re having any of the symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste or smell, it is recommended that you get tested.

We have compiled the following list of five COVID-19 testing sites in and around the Atlanta area where you can get tested for free:

Center for Health and Rehabilitation

Free testing is available Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at this testing location. You must call the COVID-19 hotline at 404-613-8150 to schedule an appointment before you go.

Address: 265 Boulevard NE, Atlanta 30312

Oakhurst Medical Centers at South DeKalb Mall

This drive-through testing site located in the mall parking lot is offering free testing for anyone in DeKalb County, regardless of your insurance status.

Address: 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur 30034

Augusta Health at Greenbriar Mall

Augusta University is running a free testing site at the mall in partnership with the Georgia National Guard. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For appointments, visit augustaexpresscare.org.

Address: 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy. SW, Atlanta 30331

Augusta Health at Georgia State University

In partnership with the Georgia National Guard, Augusta University is offering free testing at Georgia State. The testing will be done from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday in the school’s blue parking lot. For appointments, visit augustaexpresscare.org.

Address: 521 Capitol Ave., Atlanta 30312

The Family Health Centers of Georgia

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Georgia Sen. Nikema Williams and Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown will be offering free testing at the Marquette Restaurant. Walk-up and drive-through testing will be offered with no appointment required from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A photo ID is required at the time of testing.

Address: 868 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta 30314