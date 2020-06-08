Prince estate shares message on intolerance

Prince‘s estate has shared a handwritten note condemning “intolerance” from the late singer.

The “Raspberry Beret” hitmaker — who died from an accidental overdose in 2016 — would have turned 62 on Sunday, June 7, 2020, and to mark the occasion, a timely letter was shared, echoing the sentiments of recent protests against racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

The note read: “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE (sic)”

A caption on Instagram explained the letter was part of the late star’s personal archive.

It read: “Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of ‘Love 4 One Another.’ In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today.”

The estate also shared a music video for Prince’s “Baltimore,” a song he wrote following the death of 25-year-old Black man Freddie Gray in 2015, who passed away while in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department.

The promo featured footage from Black Lives Matter protests which were staged in the wake of Freddie’s death, as well as more African-Americans who have died while in police custody.

In 2015, Prince also headlined the Dance Rally 4 Peace event at his Minnesota estate, Paisley Park.

The “Diamonds and Pearls” singer spoke out about racism in the entertainment industry and insisted Black people never get a “second chance.”

Speaking in 2014, he said: “It’s box office. I can’t have something like The Great Gatsby on my hands. Didn’t you know that Black people don’t get a second chance?

“It’s like Chris Rock said: Leonardo DiCaprio can make one bad movie after another, and he just keeps going. Chris Rock makes a bad movie, and he doesn’t work again. Black people aren’t allowed to make mistakes.”

Check out Prince’s Dance Rally 4 Peace below: