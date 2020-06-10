Investigation launched due to Georgia voting disasters in Black precincts

When New York Yankees baseball legend Yogi Berra coined the funny phrase “it’s déjà vu all over again,” he must have seen been looking into the future at the Georgia election process.

For the second time in three years, voting precincts in counties that house predominantly Black and minority voters encountered extremely long lines, broken machines and lack of available ballots. The Georgia secretary of state has launched an investigation to look into the debacle, CBS News reports.

The same thing happened in 2018 when former state representative Stacey Abrams nearly became the first African American governor in Georgia history. But she and her supporters believe that voting irregularities in majority-minority precincts derailed her aspirations to defeat current Gov. Brian Kemp, who won by a very slim margin. Kemp was, not coincidentally, in charge of the state election process as the former secretary of state, inciting charges of corruption and conflict of interest.

CBS News reported that Abrams called the 2018 gubernatorial election “rotten and rigged.”

Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms expressed exasperation at the comedy of errors at the voting polls in the Atlanta-area counties of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett — counties that house the highest concentration of Blacks and other minorities in the state, by far.

This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning. https://t.co/l28JvxhZxi — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020

A little later, Bottoms implored her constituents to retain their resolve to vote.

If you are in line, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed. PLEASE stay in line. They should offer you a provisional ballot if the machines are not working. https://t.co/1lVu3rEsCg — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 9, 2020

Abrams was not moved by current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, who admitted there were many problems at “certain precincts” in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.

“My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election,” Raffensperger said in a statement that was obtained by CBS News.

Abrams, who is reportedly under consideration to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee, angrily penned in a tweet that “Georgians deserve better.”

Georgians deserve better. I voted today bc of absentee ballot defects. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee & Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines & under-resourced communities are being hurt. @GaSecofState owns this disaster. He must stop finger-pointing and fix it. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 9, 2020