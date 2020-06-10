John Legend’s new album features a ‘baby-making section’ inspired by lockdown

According to John Legend, his new album features a “baby-making section.”

The 41-year-old musician has revealed that his upcoming release, Bigger Love, includes a series of romantic songs.

Introducing his new record, John told Daily Star Online: “This is the baby-making section of the album … you’re on lockdown, you’ve got time.”

Asked what songs he puts on when he’s cuddling up next to Chrissy, he shared: “Marvin Gaye always works if you need some music for that moment, but hopefully you will listen to some of ‘Bigger Love’ as well.”

The award-winning star also revealed his wife adopts a hands-off approach to his work.

He explained: “Chrissy doesn’t like to get involved early on. She likes to hear the music when it’s almost done — she gets demo-itus if she hears every demo and change. She doesn’t try to tell me to veto which songs go on the album.”

Last month, John claimed some tracks on his upcoming album have become “more relevant” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chart-topping star admitted the health crisis has changed his perception of the songs.

He explained: “There are songs that feel more relevant than they would’ve been if this weren’t happening. Like [title track] ‘Bigger Love,’ which felt like a simple love song before, but now it feels more like it’s about resilience and hope in dark times. But I have other songs that feel more trivial.”

What’s more, John admitted he loved spending quality time with Chrissy amid the lockdown.

He said: “We knew each other so well prior to this. I feel like we knew each other pretty much 100 percent almost. We’ve gone on trips that lasted three or four weeks, on which we were basically cutting off the world, not looking at our phones very much and doing meditation and reading and stuff like that, so I feel we’ve got to know each other very well without a lot of outside influences.”