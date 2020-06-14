Several people shot, 2 killed during drive-by in Atlanta

Several people were injured and two of them died after being shot during a drive-by near the Edgewood section of Atlanta, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, CBS 46 and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fox 5 reported that the people were the victims of a shooter riding by in a pick-up truck on Mayson Avenue NE near the corner of Hardee Street NE at a little before 5:40 p.m. Investigators say the suspect shot into a crowd of people but did not indicate whether this was related to the protests that broke out after a Black male, Rayshard Books, was shot and killed by police at a Wendy’s restaurant on Friday evening, June 12, 2020.

CBS 46 reports that one person reportedly died at the scene from the injury. The other six were transported to local hospitals where another person was reported deceased while the other five were listed in stable condition.

The Atlanta Police Department released the above photo to the media but do not have any other description of the shooter nor the vehicle he was riding in.

The APD had not released the names of the injured or deceased at press time.

The AJC reports that Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $2K to anyone providing pertinent information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects. Witnesses can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. They can also text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Stay tuned as the investigation remains fluid and information continues to flow to investigators.