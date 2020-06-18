T-Mobile apologizes for 12-hour outage

T-Mobile has issued a statement after its customers faced a 12-hour outage on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The telecommunications firm’s President of Technology Neville Ray has denied that the outage was caused by a DDoS attack or any other malicious behavior, but he admitted that T-Mobile failed to meet its “own bar for excellence” after customers were left unable to make calls or send texts.

In a tweet, he said: “I want to be fully transparent about what happened yesterday with our network. We did not meet our own bar for excellence. We have taken the necessary steps to avoid reoccurrence and truly apologize for any inconvenience we created.”

What actually happened was a fiber circuit owned by another provider in the Southeastern United States failed and ultimately it overwhelmed the capacity of the network that handles Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) calls.

According to T-Mobile, the outage began at around 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, and the issues were resolved around 10 p.m. PT/1 a.m. ET, which knocked out calling and texting most of the day for many customers.