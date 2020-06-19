Drumma Boy answers the call for activism in music with new song ‘Burn’

Drumma Boy helped to craft the sound of Trap music. The Memphis-raise, Atlanta-based producer has created sounds for artists such as Rick Ross, Migos, 2 Chainz, and Waka Flocka to name a few.

However, he’s using his art to speak to the uprisings that have occurred across the nation following the death of George Floyd.

Drumma Boy served as a co-producer in the Black Lives Matter activism song which features David Banner, Pastor Troy, CyHi The Prince, Ras Kass, Noochie, and Torae. He also released “Still Can’t Believe It” with Scott Storch.

Drumma Boy recently appeared on the latest episode of the “Rolling Out A.M. Wake Up Call.”

Why was it important for you to be apart of the project “Burn?”

It’s time for me. I had to get my mind right. We dropped the record “Burn,” which is produced by Zaytoveen, DJ Toomp, and myself. The second record is “Still Can’t Believe It,” which is produced by myself and Scott Storch. I can’t believe this is my first single. So many people are a part of this project.

What has inspired your activism?

I came up with a lot of powerful leaders. My grandfather helped to desegregate Maryland. He was a school principal. He saw things differently. My father and other guys who were around helped me. I’ve always seen us as kings and queens. I once did a song called “Know Your History.” That’s important. My parents raised me this way. The world doesn’t want us to know the truth. It takes another race to own up to their faults for some to see it. It’s amazing to see the world touched by this…With the album, Drumma Boy and Friends, it was time to put hits under my belt. When you’re doing something you are meant to do, everything will line up. So it was important for me to put this all together to wake the world up.

With June being Black Music Month, how can more Blacks in the music industry rise to the executive ranks?

I look at Russell Simmons. He found a way to do it on his own. Puff, QC, Master P. So many people have done it. Are you willing to put in the work? A lot of us want to take the shortcut. Some people can’t turn down $2 million that the major labels will offer. When you generate $200 million, you won’t get that money. We create this. I’m one of the originators of trap music.