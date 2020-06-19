Pastor Mike McClure Jr. shares a message of unity with the community

Pastor Mike McClure, Jr. is a gospel artist and the senior pastor of Rock City Church. The Birmingham, Alabama, native recently released his hit single “BIG,” which spent 10 weeks as the No.1 song on gospel radio. Pastor Mike, as he is known, is also actively involved in his community, advocating for civil rights and social justice. Recently, the pastor paid off nearly $1 million in medical debt for Birmingham residents. Rolling out spoke with him about his music and his message for our community during these turbulent times.

How do you feel about the unprecedented times we’re experiencing?

At the beginning of this year, we never thought in a million years that we would be in a pandemic, fighting police brutality, dealing with crooked politicians and more. “BIG” to me is even more relevant now. My mom said to me this morning,” Baby, He said it was gonna be big.” I was feeling a little down because I was like, “Mom, I was talking about big blessings and big opportunities and big doors.” She said, “We can’t always predict what God means. God gives word in parts.” Now we have big problems, big sickness, big issues, but we still serve a big God. If I could encourage somebody right now, the pandemic doesn’t change the promise. Police brutality doesn’t change the promise.

