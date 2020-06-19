Tiffany Haddish jokes withholding sex could solve racism

Tiffany Haddish has joked that withholding sex could solve racism.

The 40-year-old actress urged Black women in interracial relationships to stop having sex with their White partners and encouraged White women to abstain from sex with Caucasian men as she believes “when a White man ain’t gettin’ no sex, things change.”

Speaking during a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish said: “People have asked me, ‘Tiffany, how can we solve this? What do you think we could do?’ And to be honest, I don’t know. But I know when I have problems and I want them solved, I just stop having sex and everything’s solved. So, if everybody just stopped having sex, especially if you are in an interracial relationship and your man is White, stop having sex with your White man. Things will change. If you are a White woman and you’ve got a White man, stop having sex with that White man. When a White man ain’t gettin’ no sex, things change, that I know. These are the things I would talk about.”

And Haddish — who recently made a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles where she opened up about her own experiences with police brutality and racial inequality — insisted that men will quickly work to find a solution to racism if they are forced into celibacy.

She said: “Sex is power. Now, you take the power away and he wants that power. Now he’s walking around with blue balls, you know what I’m saying? If a Black man ain’t gettin’ no sex, he’s going to team up with the white man, ‘Look, brother, we’ve got to figure this out. OK? The women ain’t having sex with us and I don’t want to have sex with a man. So we’ve got to figure this out. We’ve got to make it right’. I’m telling you, things would change.”

Meanwhile, Haddish recently revealed she got post-traumatic stress disorder “watching friends being killed by the police.”

She said: “I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police. It’s scary, you shouldn’t be scared to be in America. It’s supposed to be the land of the free, the home of the brave and you’re supposed to be able to have a pursuit of happiness. We’re just trying to pursue that you don’t get killed today.”