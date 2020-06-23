Celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright shares advice for managing hair at home

Kiyah Wright is a two-time Emmy Award-winning celebrity hairstylist whose work has been seen on countless TV shows, red carpets and magazine covers.

She has styled the hair of some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry, including Tyra Banks, Angela Bassett and Jada Pinkett Smith, among many others. While she enjoys working with celebrities, Wright is a salon hairstylist at heart who loves helping everyday women achieve the dream looks they desire.

Her passion fueled her to start her beauty brand Muze|Hair to help women style their textured tresses in the comfort of their homes. Her collection features wigs, hair extensions, hot tools and hair maintenance products.

Rolling out spoke with Wright about her career journey and hair care advice for DIYers.

How did you get your start in the beauty industry?

I started in the industry probably in 1994. I moved to New York City from Washington, D.C. I met Puffy just kind of hanging out, and he was like, “I want you to work with my artist.” The first artist I worked with was Faith Evans, and he would send her back and forth to me until I got it right. We landed the blonde, then we landed red and a lot of different colors.

At some point, he was managing Mary J. Blige, and she and her hairdresser got into it so he swapped us. That began my journey to being on the road for 12 years. I was with Mary J. Blige, Total, Faith, Mya, Lauryn Hill and the list goes on. In September of 2001, [the] 9/11 [terror attacks] happened and everything changed. The economy changed, rates changed and everything changed. I decided to move to Los Angeles. I started working with actresses like Gabrielle Union and Tyra Banks.

