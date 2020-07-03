Clifton Powell stays true to art of acting, discusses ‘The Family Business’

Clifton Powell stands as a true thespian. The accomplished actor has appeared in over 230 films throughout his career, which began in the mid-1980s.

Powell uses his skillset to transform himself into different characters, which allowed him to showcase his wide-range as an actor. When it comes to TV and film, Powell has played the role of comic relief, villain, civil rights leader, gangster and mentor.

Powell’s latest project is his work on Carl Weber’s “The Family Business.”

During a recent episode of rolling out’s “A.M. Wake-Up Call,” Powell shared his thoughts on staying true to the art of acting where he also discussed “The Family Business.”

How does it feel to be a part of the hit show, “The Family Business?”

It’s wonderful to be apart of “The Family Business.” Carl Weber is an amazing writer and it’s great to be apart of a wonderful cast and crew. My character is the guy who makes sure the family is okay. He’s the go-to guy. Everyone is sharp. I’m the right-hand man and enforcer.

You have several memorable roles throughout your career. Is there one role that stands out the most?

I get a lot of compliments from past roles. Every era that I worked in, I have been able to bring different characters to life. I try to create the work. When I did Friday, I didn’t know Pinky would be an iconic character. My job was just to stay true to that character. Pinky took the world by storm. I loved Katt Williams’ character in the movie. Pinky has stuck with me longer than any other character. I have people of all ages and races who come up to me and ask me about Pinky.

What advice do you have for actors in terms of longevity?

The only advice is to stay faithful. The key element is to get training. We’re all trained actors. I didn’t know what my plan was. I wasn’t trying to be famous, I just wanted to do good work. You can’t listen to outside voices and stay positive. Even when you’re down, you have to persevere. It’s a long journey. You have to be faithful every day. I would love to see Ice Cube bring the characters back. Everywhere I go, it’s about Pinky.