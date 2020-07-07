50 Cent blasted for bashing Black women (video)

Even those accustomed to the pettiness of America’s greatest troller believe that 50 Cent crossed the line this time.

The rapper’s latest denigration of Black women earned the scorn of celebrities and fans alike.

During his interaction with another hater of dark-skinned Black women, Lil Wayne, on the Young Money Radio show, Curtis Jackson went off on a petty tirade admitting he preferred “exotic women” over “angry Black women.”

“Look at this angry black mothaf—a, get the f— outta here trying to f— up the whole vibe,” 50 Cent said. He then pointed out how “different” and “exotic” the women he dates are.

“That s— look a lot different from the s— you see in the neighborhood. That s— look like it just came off a boat. It’s something foreign, it’s something you just can’t get,” Fifty continued as Lil Wayne fell over laughing.

Even though Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines responded in defense of Black women — saying, “Don’t worry ladies, I already knocked him upside his big a– head” — it was woefully insufficient to satisfy Fifty’s ardent detractors.

In fact, Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, seemed to throw some subtle shade at Fifty and Wayne when she posted this tweet exclaiming her self-worth.

I’m black ! I’m beautiful ! I’m enough ! I’m exotic ! I’m amazing ! I’m one of a mf kind !!!! Now where my black beautiful Queens at ? 🥰🥰 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) July 6, 2020

Toya Johnson: Straight Foolish.🙏🏾

Rapper Wacka Flocka simply said, “Come on man…”

Akademiks added: “50 come line up wit me on the cancelled list bruh. They bout to go crazy on ya.”

Tia Becca: ““we’ll have a race of babies, who will hate the ladies, dat make the babies. …he came from a beautiful black queen. 🥺.”

Black men. When will you let us rest? With all that’s going on your priority is to attack black women? Why? @50cent why were you mimicking assaulting a dark skinned black woman in the end? 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/FzM7KEzXxn — Socialism Works (@mongi_writes) July 6, 2020

50 cent and Lil Wayne are so toxic. They have black mothers but continuously bash black women. We all love to talk about racism but unfortunately some black men have self hatred reflected in their hate for black women. This is quietly swept under the rug. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — YomiBolo (@yomibolo) July 5, 2020