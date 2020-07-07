 Skip to content

50 Cent blasted for bashing Black women (video)

By Terry Shropshire | July 7, 2020 |

50 Cent (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Even those accustomed to the pettiness of America’s greatest troller believe that 50 Cent crossed the line this time.

The rapper’s latest denigration of Black women earned the scorn of celebrities and fans alike.

During his interaction with another hater of dark-skinned Black women, Lil Wayne, on the Young Money Radio show, Curtis Jackson went off on a petty tirade admitting he preferred “exotic women” over “angry Black women.”

“Look at this angry black mothaf—a, get the f— outta here trying to f— up the whole vibe,” 50 Cent said. He then pointed out how “different” and “exotic” the women he dates are.

“That s— look a lot different from the s— you see in the neighborhood. That s— look like it just came off a boat. It’s something foreign, it’s something you just can’t get,” Fifty continued as Lil Wayne fell over laughing.

Even though Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines responded in defense of Black women — saying, “Don’t worry ladies, I already knocked him upside his big a– head” — it was woefully insufficient to satisfy Fifty’s ardent detractors.

In fact, Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, seemed to throw some subtle shade at Fifty and Wayne when she posted this tweet exclaiming her self-worth.

Toya Johnson: Straight Foolish.🙏🏾

Rapper Wacka Flocka simply said, “Come on man…”

Akademiks added: “50 come line up wit me on the cancelled list bruh. They bout to go crazy on ya.”

Tia Becca: ""we'll have a race of babies, who will hate the ladies, dat make the babies. …he came from a beautiful black queen. 🥺."

 

 

 

 

 


