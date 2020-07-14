Al B. Sure! suggests his and Diddy’s ex, Kim Porter, was killed (video)

Crooner Al B. Sure! is claiming that the mother of his and Diddy’s children, Kim Porter, did not die of pneumonia but was killed.

Porter, 47, reportedly succumbed to lobar pneumonia, which is a condition that causes inflammation of the entire lobe of the lungs, in November 2018, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Porter was the mother of one of Sure’s kids as well as three of Diddy’s children.

The legendary “Night and Day” singer-songwriter, who was born in Boston as Albert Joseph Brown III, is dubious of the official cause of death listed and is convinced that she was killed, though Sure, 52, did not offer specifics.

“I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of sudden over neumonia [sic] That’s some bulls— Really? This is where I get in trouble,” he penned as he cries in the car while an R&B ballad plays in the background. “She was in perfect health.”

Check out the video below:

Sure ended this interesting segment by tagging the post with a series of weird hashtags, including “#DontLettheLoveSongsFoolYou, #StoleMyFathersRing and #ShutUpandDribble.”

Moreover, some of the prolific lyrist’s fans are also convinced that Porter’s death was due to something other than a respiratory illness.

What do you make of Sure’s post — and the timing of it?