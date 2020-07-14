Why Tamera Mowry-Housley is quitting ‘The Real’

Tamera Mowry-Housley, arguably the most level-headed member of “The Real” body of hosts, is now calling it quits.

Mowry-Housley, 42, is leaving the hit daytime talk show after what she calls seven rewarding and award-winning seasons.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real,’ ” she wrote on Instagram. “The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better.”

The twin of Tia Mowry-Hardrict and former child star of “Sister, Sister,” said she’s proud of the talk show that provided women and men of color an outlet to discuss issues pertinent to their sensibilities. Winning two NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy substantiates her sentiments. But, Mowry-Housley says, it’s time to evolve onto new opportunities.

“All good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” Mowry continued. “To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me.”

Mowry-Housley has been with the show since it premiered in 2013, and she says she will continue to support “The Real” from afar.

Fellow “The Real” host Adrienne Bailon penned a short but meaningful message to her comrade: “SISTERS FOREVER & EVER & EVER.”

Mowry-Housley’s husband, Adam Housley, added: “The kids and I are so very proud of everything you do. ❤️.”

Check out Mowry-Housley’s message in full below: