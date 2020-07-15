AARP + Health IQ: Black Family Health
Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Black Family Health on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6pm EST.
Featured panelists include Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, 1/3 of famed girl group “TLC” and founder of Tionne Wellness; Mathew Knowles, Ph.D., music executive, author, fighter and survivor; and Dr. Frita McRae Fisher, founder and president, Midtown Atlanta Nephrology, P.C.
Tune in as this discussion will inform our community on key factors that will:
- share information to help inform the Black community on the importance of Black family health
- reveal research and facts on how Black health is important to our community
- offer support services and resources for those who would like additional information
- Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion
Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.
This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.