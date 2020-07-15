AARP + Health IQ: Black Family Health

Join rolling out & AARP for an important health discussion on Black Family Health on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6pm EST.

Featured panelists include Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, 1/3 of famed girl group “TLC” and founder of Tionne Wellness; Mathew Knowles, Ph.D., music executive, author, fighter and survivor; and Dr. Frita McRae Fisher, founder and president, Midtown Atlanta Nephrology, P.C.

Tune in as this discussion will inform our community on key factors that will:

share information to help inform the Black community on the importance of Black family health

reveal research and facts on how Black health is important to our community

offer support services and resources for those who would like additional information

Open up for a live Q&A after the panel discussion

Attend via Zoom and register here. Live Q&A available for ZOOM attendees.

This event will be broadcasted live via @rollingout Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.