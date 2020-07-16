Nick Cannon apologizes following controversial statements

Nick Cannon issued an apology after facing backlash due to his comments that were viewed as anti-Semitic. Cannon posted his lengthy apology on social media on the evening of July 15.

“I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth,” Cannon tweeted. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.”

During his podcast “Cannon’s Class,” which featured rapper Professor Griff, Cannon said, “[Blacks] are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

He also gave his theory on the cause of White supremacy by saying, “Those without dark skin have a ‘deficiency’ that historically forced them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive. They had to be savages.”

Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS, which was home to his hit show, “Wild N Out.”

Cannon will continue to host Fox reality show, “The Masked Singer,” the network announced in a statement on July 16.

“Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends,” the statement said. “On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly.”