Kanye West holding 1st presidential campaign rally

Kanye West is carrying on with his yearslong vow to run for president despite earlier reports that the emcee had bowed out of the race.

The “Good Life” rapper has not only filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission, but he has also scheduled his first campaign rally on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in South Carolina, according to Politico.

Kanye, 43, will officially kick off his improbable run for the White House as a member of the Birthday Party when he speaks at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston.

He tweeted his request for people to get him on the state’s ballot on Saturday. “Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations,” he penned.

Kanye’s staff is still scrambling to get things in order.

“He’s registered in, I think, two states,” TMZ said a campaign source told them, adding that Oklahoma is the other state. “It’s such a baby organization it doesn’t even have a logo yet.”

There are multiple advisories that supporters must adhere to while at the South Carolina rally, putting him at odds with his friend in the White House.

First off, only registered guests will gain admittance. All attendees are required to wear a mask. And each person must practice social distancing while at the rally.

Keep in mind that Kanye announced that he no longer supports the president. But many political observers question the motives behind Kanye’s run and see it as a way to buoy the incumbent’s sinking chances.