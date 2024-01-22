South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is an engaged man.

The Republican, one-time 2024 presidential candidate and potential 2024 running mate for Donald Trump, announced the news on social media that he proposed to his girlfriend Mindy Noce on Jan. 21.

“She said YES,” Scott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.”

The engagement comes only two months after Scott debuted Noce as his partner at a Republican debate. Many political commentators believed Scott publicly introduced Noce to prove he wasn’t single. James Buchanan, the 15th president in United States history, is the only president who never married.

Some social media users also thought his particular selection of the woman who chose to be the 57-year-old’s partner was also a political choice.

Tim Scott is pretending to be engaged to a white woman. Cuz he thinks that will make him more likeable amongst all of the old white racist republican voters? pic.twitter.com/43IsH91X2C — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 22, 2024

Other people called his relationship a publicity stunt for other reasons.

#TimScott just got engaged, he wants to be VP so bad he's pretending to like women! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 22, 2024

The politician has previously called homosexuality a morally wrong choice and voted against the Employment Nondiscrimination Act, which would have granted basic job protections to LGBTQ+ people, according to the GLAAD Accountability Project.

Scott publicly endorsed Trump for president in New Hampshire ahead of the May primaries.

“We’re one year away from Inauguration Day, and it can’t come soon enough!” Scott posted on X on Jan. 20. “We gotta send Joe Biden packing and elect Donald J. Trump!”