Kanye West files with FEC to run for president in 2020
One day after a report surfaced that Kanye West would be ending his campaign to run for President of the United States, a “Statement of Organization” form was submitted by Andre Bodiford, now listed as West’s campaign treasurer.
However, the form can only be activated if West raises or spends more than $5,000 in campaign activity, which he has yet to do, according to the New York Daily News.
In the form submitted to the FEC, West is reportedly a candidate affiliated with the “BDY” which likely stands for the “Birthday Party” a designation he hopes will counter the Democratic and Republican parties.
West, 43, shocked the nation when he announced his bid for president on July 4, 2020. In a tweet, West wrote, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”
The tweet caused a stir on social media where political experts and news outlets weighed in on West’s chances of defeating Donald Trump or Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. He initially received support from some celebrities.
However, West revealed his unpreparedness during an erratic interview in Forbes, where he claimed to be part of the “Birthday Party,” instead of running as a Democrat or Republican. He also said he would want to model his presidency after Wakanda, a fictional country in the film, Black Panther.
But even with his lack of preparedness to be president, West received 2 percent of the vote in a national presidential poll conducted by Redfield & Wilson.