Kanye West files with FEC to run for president in 2020

West, 43, shocked the nation when he announced his bid for president on July 4, 2020. In a tweet, West wrote, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

The tweet caused a stir on social media where political experts and news outlets weighed in on West’s chances of defeating Donald Trump or Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. He initially received support from some celebrities.

However, West revealed his unpreparedness during an erratic interview in Forbes, where he claimed to be part of the “Birthday Party,” instead of running as a Democrat or Republican. He also said he would want to model his presidency after Wakanda, a fictional country in the film, Black Panther.

But even with his lack of preparedness to be president, West received 2 percent of the vote in a national presidential poll conducted by Redfield & Wilson.