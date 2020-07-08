Kanye said he’d model his presidency after ‘Black Panther’ kingdom Wakanda

Controversial rapper Kanye West made further declarations about his proposed presidential campaign that further confused the masses as to what his real political affiliation, intention and philosophy are.

First off, Kanye said he no longer supports the current president of the United States and declared that he is taking off the red MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he told Fortune magazine, in what the publication said amounted to a “rambling four-hour interview.”

Mr. Kim Kardashian also proclaims that he is using the mythical kingdom of Wakanda from the all-time blockbuster as a model to which he would form his administration, should he win the White House.

In the wide-ranging interview, Kanye also broached the following topics, according to Fortune:

On why he wore the MAGA hat: “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.” On why Kanye, 43, fervently supported the current president before today: “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.” On his political affiliation: “I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there.”

“I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there.” On what Jared Kushner, a White House adviser, said about Black leaders, according to Kanye’s interview with Fortune: “One time I talked to Jared Kushner who was saying, ‘We don’t have Black leaders, we just have hustlers.’ Why? Because they killed all the Black leaders.”

Neither Kushner nor the White House has returned repeated requests to respond to Kanye’s statement on Black leaders.