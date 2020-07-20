Chrissy Teigen shares ‘proof’ of breast implant removal

Chrissy Teigen claimed “no one believes” she’s had her breast implants removed.

The 34-year-old model went under the knife last month and took to Instagram to show off her scars from the surgery to give definitive proof that she really had undergone the procedure after admitting friends are regularly being quizzed on her honesty.

Holding up her yellow bikini top in an Instagram Story video, the 34-year-old beauty said: “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it. These are the scars.”

A few minutes later, the “Lip Sync Battle” star shared a censored photograph from her surgery.

She captioned the post: “Trust me lol (sic)”

Teigen — who has children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with husband John Legend — explained earlier this year she’d had the implants when she was 20 so that her breasts would look “perky” in photos, but was ready to get rid of them because of the impact having kids had had on her body.

She said: “It was more for a swimsuit thing.

“I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!

“But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

A few weeks later, she confirmed she was ready to go under the knife and have the implants removed.

She said: “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!”

After undergoing the operation, Teigen and her friends had a party to celebrate, which included a cake decorated with a tombstone and a pair of breasts.

In icing, the sweet treat bore the message: “RIP 2006-2020.”