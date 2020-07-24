Makeup artist Mimi J shares quarantine makeup tips

Mimi J The Glamatory, is a celebrity makeup artist who uplifts women not only through beauty, but also through business.

Mimi, who is a Clark Atlanta University graduate, owns two businesses, The Glamatory and Grind Pretty.

Mimi has worked with celebrities including Angela Simmons, Kenya Moore, Issa Rae and more.

The Glamatory is a vegan makeup line and makeup artist agency; and Grind Pretty is an umbrella brand made up of a membership community, curated subscription box and a magazine for female entrepreneurs.

We spoke with her on “Mirror to Mirror” about her journey to success.

How did you get your start in the makeup business?

I was taught go to school and get a job. I wasn’t taught about entrepreneurship and wealth. When I got in the real world, it wasn’t what I thought it was gonna be. I ended up trying to figure out what to do. Art always ran in me. I was the makeup artist for my friends. On a trip to New York, one of my friends was like, “You’re really good at this. You should be a makeup artist.” When I tried it I fell in love with it. It got to a point where I’m working in the day and at night and on the weekends I’m doing makeup.

What inspired the launch of Grind Pretty?

I was not only getting artists DM’ing me, but I was getting other women who wanted to be entrepreneurs, [asking], “How did you start a product line? How did you start … the Glamatory? How did you get the celebrities?” I thought to myself, “Why don’t I just create a community to nurture that?” So, that was kind of the start of Grind Pretty. Along with my career, I have met some amazing women who are doing it. I’ve met the CEOs of a lot of companies. I’ve met the marketing executives of a lot of companies. They’re in my phone, so why not use the resources and bring them into this platform as well so we can all be inspired and hear the journeys.

What are some quarantine makeup and beauty tips?

You don’t have full coverage. If you’re on the camera it kinda helps you out if you have good lighting. So invest in that ring light or do your Zoom in front of a window. Number two is more about evening out the skin. If you have darkness under your eyes, I would get a good concealer. I use a [color] corrector. It’s like the color wheel in art class. Blue is across the orange and purple is across from yellow. If you put those together it neutralizes the color and knocks out darkness. If you want to play things off you can always throw on a lash, a lip color, brows and you’d be good.

What inspirational message do you want to share?

Be encouraged, as we sit still in this moment. Hone in on what has purpose and what really matters. What has purpose will never fail you.