When Zimbabwean-born twin brothers Shingi and Munche Murare, who comprise the rap duo eleven7four, landed in New York City last year, they had no idea their trip that could ultimately change the trajectory of their lives. A couple of months prior, the twins went to a music festival in Auckland, New Zealand, where they met Houston-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Tayla Parx. Parx was on an international tour promoting her first album since collaborating with major acts like Ariana Grande, Khalid and Panic at the Disco. Their first conversation led to a collaborative musical relationship reminiscent of a new-age Fugees.

Eleven7four’s debut album, What’s the 1174? (Side 1) is a seven-track storybook in real-time, based on their New York City trip. The group released its latest single, “Stupid Crazy,” from the album on Tuesday, July 21. The upbeat track provides the perfect snapshot of how it feels to be 23 in the Big Apple.

Rolling out spoke to New Zealand’s favorite skateboard-loving rappers and Parx to learn more about their journey thus far.

Tell us how you came up with the band name eleven7four.

Munche Murare: Well here in Auckland, we use the term similar to the way Americans used to say, “What’s the 411?” When we were kids, we would ask, “What’s the 1174?” which is kind of like, What’s going on?” We thought that would be a cool name for our group.