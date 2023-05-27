How rapper Kirk Sessions finds self-love and peace in his music

Born and raised in Memphis, Kirk Sessions uses his Southern roots to impact music in an unprecedented way. Home to legends like Yo Gotti and the late Young Dolph, Sessions admits that the cultural significance will always keep him in Memphis. It’s also a town that saw him record his first record in 2015 and grow as a young boy in the church choir – all moments that turned him into the artist he is today.

When did you start getting into music?

I was always musically inclined, and in middle school, I was in the band. Most people don’t know but I used to play the trumpet. I had some ceremonies where we had to perform. Moving forward, I gave up band, and then I sang in the choir because my mom used to have me in church a lot. I did that, had some solos, and that’s where I really started to get the feel of the music and actually loving it just because I was always there. I was constantly around my folks and they always listened to Three 6 Mafia. It was either 2006 or 2007 when I tried to write my first song. After that, I was like, ‘Okay, I got it. You got it.’

How do you think you’ve grown lyrically over the years?

Right now, I’ve mixed it with my singing too. At first, I was just rapping but then I started harmonizing and realized I actually can make some good, quality music. Back then I was kind of I was young, and I was probably 13 when I made my first rap, so now I pay attention to how I’m delivering it, my layers, and what’s being said.

What does music do for you?

I like to record by myself. I’ll probably have a little drink or something. I started using sage before my sessions to weed out all the negative energy and thoughts that I’m having. I meditate before I make some songs too, and I have a few songs where I’m so open and I get done with it, and I’ll probably shed some tears right there listening to it. I’m by myself at the time really, so I usually ask myself ‘Is my song that good or is it those emotions that I need to let out?’ The music ended up feeling therapeutic when I started doing that because it was a few songs where I felt like emotions were hitting me. I listen to other people’s songs and get the same feeling.