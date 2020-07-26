CEO Lucas Payne says collaboration is important in business

Lucas Payne is the co-founder and president of Force Energy Group, LLC and the CEO of Force Medical Supply. He has been highly driven and passionate about the reality of green energy. Force Medical Supply was created out of the need for PPP created by COVID-19.

Payne, a husband and father of three, advocates for social justice and works closely with his community. Rolling out spoke to Payne about his success in business, his challenges and why collaboration is so important.

Talk about what inspired you to start your business?

The thought of working for other people and not controlling my own destiny became unbearable and intolerable. I want to break generational curses of poverty and addiction. You can’t do that on a salary. I always found myself making considerable amounts of money for others. It was time to do it for myself.

What were some of the main challenges that you encountered when starting?

My first concern was for my family. I needed to assure my wife that our lifestyle wouldn’t change and we would be able to maintain paying bills. Raising capital is always a challenge. I overcame that by having a solid business plan, a proven track record, mastery of my craft, and being blessed to have a former customer to help me fund my new venture.

Talk about the importance of green energy and how it helps our world.

We take the energy we spend for granted. We assume we just have to pay the light and gas bill, but one day’s worth of sunlight has enough energy to power every home and business for months. If we could just tap into energy efficiency, we could reduce poverty [and] improve the quality of life for millions of people.

Talk about why it was important for you to supply the community with 100,000 free masks?

When we started Force Medical Supply it wasn’t to get rich, but to keep our people working and get as much PPE in communities that would be hit the hardest by the virus. We as Black people are disproportionately affected by this virus. I had to do my part.

Why is collaboration important when it comes to developing something substantial and lucrative in business?

Your team isn’t just the people who work for and with you, but your banker, attorney and most importantly, the clients you serve. Everyone must understand your mission and the value that you can deliver to the marketplace. Your people, no matter their role, are vital to your success. Getting their feedback and buy-in is the key to any successful venture.

What lesson can you share with those looking to launch their business?

Go hard. Starting a business is a 24-7 activity. Don’t let anyone outwork you. No one will or should work harder than you at your business. You should know your business inside and out before you delegate. Make sure everyone on your team knows you are willing to do everything you ask of them — from picking up trash to landing the big deal. Ultimately, your word must be your bond. Follow up and follow through on everything you say you will do.