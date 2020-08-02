Tamar Braxton thanks her boyfriend for saving her life (video)

Tamar Braxton is speaking out again in the aftermath of her reported suicide attempt two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the youngest Braxton sibling, 43, took a moment to thank her boyfriend, David Adefeso, for saving her life. The Nigerian-born Adefeso, 50, found the “All the Way Home” singer unconscious in their Ritz-Carlton suite in downtown Los Angeles. She had just consumed a toxic cocktail of powerful prescription narcotics and alcohol. He immediately called 911 and had her rushed to a local hospital.

In her Instagram post to her four million followers, Braxton paid homage to the man she’s been dating since 2018. The biggest star of the “Braxton Family Values” also gave a veiled clap-back at the critics and haters of Adefeso — including some within her own family — to denounce the calls that his controlling ways were suffocating her.

“I couldn’t let another day, another second go by without PUBLICLY Thanking my Love @david.adefeso for saving my life… I’m so grateful,” she wrote on IG.

“People coming at you saying all crazy stuff, isn’t easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what’s really been going on. and you know that through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back.”

After Braxton was first hospitalized, TMZ reported that members of her family were highly suspicious of Adefeso because he reportedly talked about their spin-off reality show, “Get Yo Life,” while on the phone with the 911 operator.

Braxton debunks the rumors and innuendos aboutAdefeso being a control freak and obstinate in the following post and video. Take a look.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.