Black Radiance’s Lana Gregg extols beauty of ‘My Shade is Everything’ campaign

Lana Gregg is a brand manager at Markwins Beauty Brands Global. In her role, she oversees marketing efforts and strategies for Black Radiance, a mass retail cosmetics brand that caters specifically to African American women.

Gregg’s background spans across digital marketing, social media, content development and retail merchandising. During her time at Markwins Beauty Brands Global, she has overseen the launch of the brand’s social channels across all platforms and executed the “My Shade Is Everything” campaign.

Rolling out spoke with Gregg about her role and how Black Radiance continues to empower women of color.

What do you do in your role as the brand manager for Black Radiance?

As brand manager, my role is pretty much all-encompassing. I develop and manage the brand’s visual presence and activity both in-store and online. Much of my time is spent on our digital marketing, social activity, and influencer partnerships. The best part of working on a small team is that we all get to dip our hands in a little bit of everything. I have to wear a lot of hats.

What is the Black Radiance brand identity?

Black Radiance celebrates the beauty of self-love and inner strength of today’s Black women with a portfolio of luxurious, affordable formulas with uncompromising benefits to indulge, enhance and refine.

