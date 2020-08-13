Ciara drops Black power music video ‘Rooted’

Ciara never fails to slay with her dance moves, not even at 9 months pregnant.

The singer, who recently welcomed her third child with husband Russell Wilson, dropped her new Black power anthem “Rooted,” featuring Ester Dean on the evening of Aug. 12.

Ciara announced the video on Instagram Thursday, Aug. 13, by sharing a video of her twerking just days before giving birth.

“ATL bred I’m #Rooted. Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style! Out now!”

In the music video, Ciara shows an array of visuals highlighting Black culture, making it clear that we should all stay rooted.

The song opens, “All my songs come with melanin/ Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett/ A queen since she born, that was evident/ That’s evidence, of black excellence,” Ciara sings.

The video explores images of Black families, dancers, and protestors from the Black Lives Matter movement. One that stands out prominently is a teenage girl wearing a shirt with Breonna Taylor’s image spray-painted on it.

She even shows off her kids. Her daughter Sienna, 3, and son Future, 6, appeared alongside their mom sporting all-black outfits in the video.

The 34-year-old singer also announced that a portion of the proceeds from the song will go to support Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropic organization dedicated to cultivating investments in support of girls of color in the U.S.

View the full music video below.