Music industry mourns passing of Quinn Coleman, son of former BET CEO Debra Lee

The music industry is mourning the untimely passing of Quinn Coleman, the son of former BET CEO Debra Lee, who died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, according to Billboard. He was 31.

Coleman, also known as DJ Spicoli, served as the senior director of A&R at Capitol Records. Details of his passing have yet to be released.

Notable industry figures paid tribute to Coleman on social media.

Quinn Coleman wasn’t just our A&R, he was a close friend. when the time was right he took a chance on us and changed our lives. we spoke on the phone regularly. we had big plans. I just woke up to the news that he’s no longer with us. im still processing. RIP Quinn. 😔 — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 17, 2020

RIP Quinn Coleman. Thankful for your friendship and the positivity you brought to every room. — Joshton Peas (@joshtonpeas) August 17, 2020

#RIP Quinn @SpicoliDCtoBC Coleman. My heart is heavy. You went out of your way to support me and @sabrinafvholder in every way possible. Never going to forget it. Sending prayers up for @supermodi, @StevieOlu, and the entire Lee family! 🙏🏾 — Coach Q (@QuinelleHolder) August 17, 2020