 Skip to content

Music industry mourns passing of Quinn Coleman, son of former BET CEO Debra Lee

By A.R. Shaw | August 18, 2020 |

Quinn Coleman (Photo source: Instagram – @spicoli)

The music industry is mourning the untimely passing of Quinn Coleman, the son of former BET CEO Debra Lee, who died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, according to Billboard. He was 31.

Coleman, also known as DJ Spicoli, served as the senior director of A&R at Capitol Records. Details of his passing have yet to be released.

Notable industry figures paid tribute to Coleman on social media.



Posted in Obituaries and tagged , , , ,