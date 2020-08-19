Ciara, Snoop Dogg and others score new radio shows on Apple Music

Apple Music and Ciara are “leveling up” as they launch their new radio show.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, the streaming service announced that it will debut two new radio stations — Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country — hosted by top music artists.

The Apple Music Hits station will focus on playing hit songs of the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, while Apple Music Country will be dedicated fully to the country music genre. Both stations will have several shows and feature A-list musicians.

Apple Music Hits will feature shows hosted by Snoop Dogg, Ciara, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Mark Hoppus and Huey Lewis.

In other news, Apple Music’s popular Beats 1 radio station with shows hosted by Lil Wayne will be renamed Apple Music 1. With the rebrand, the company will launch additional new shows hosted by Young M.A, Nile Rodgers and others.

Ciara, Snoop, and Young M.A took to their respective social media platforms to share the exciting news and reveal the names of their shows.

“I’m incredibly proud to share that I have my own radio show with @AppleMusic,” Ciara wrote alongside an animated teaser. “#LevelUpRadio on Apple Music Hits! Come hang with ya girl! P.s. Another cool moment that was created during my pregnancy #LevelUp.”

Young M.A shared the news about her “Me Always Radio” show and how her fans can tune in.

On Snoop Dogg’s weekly show, “Uncle Snoop’s Army Radio,” which aired Tuesday, fans can expect the OG rapper to keep it real and keep it fun as he discusses the best of hip-hop’s golden era.